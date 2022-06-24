IBA to hold Presidential election again in September or October following CAS decision

The International Boxing Association (IBA) is to hold a second Extraordinary Congress between September 24 and October 1 this year, with another Presidential election on the cards between incumbent Umar Kremlev and previously ruled-out Dutch Boxing Federation President Boris van der Vorst.

This Congress is to consist of a vote on the motion to allow another Presidential election and, if passed, the election itself.

There are no plans to hold another election for the Board of Directors, despite the four other candidates not being allowed to stand.

"The Board has decided that the Congress should have the final say on new elections," said IBA President Kremlev in the meeting.

"As always, I will respect and will follow any Congress decision."

Van der Vorst was deemed ineligible by the Boxing Independent Integrity Unit (BIIU) the day before elections at the first Extraordinary Congress in Istanbul last month and appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

USA Boxing chief executive Mike McAtee, Swedish Boxing Federation President Per-Axel Sjöholm, Steve Hartley, the President of Boxing New Zealand, and Danish Boxing Association President Lars Brovil were all deemed ineligible, with all but Brovil deciding to appeal.

IBA President Umar Kremlev said he welcomed a vote on whether the Presidential election is held ©IBA

The CAS upheld the appeals made by the four, after they were banned from standing in Board elections for breaches of early campaigning and collaboration between candidates, with the CAS throwing out the latter accusation.

It found all affected candidates to have breached early campaigning rules, but said this should have been met with a warning or no sanction at all.

Kremlev had broken the same regulation related to early campaigning.

The Board agreed that Kremlev and Van der Vorst would be the eligible candidates for the election, if the motion is passed.

The exact date and location has yet to be decided, but will be confirmed shortly according to IBA.

IBA added it was "deeply disappointed" with the International Olympic Committee's decision to take organisational duties out of its hands for the Paris 2024 Olympics, meaning the International Federation will not be present at two consecutive Games.

The Board also approved the budget for the 2022-2023 financial year and voted to make 2022 a "Year of Africa", by continuing development within National Federations on the continent.