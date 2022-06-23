Massimo Dighe has been appointed deputy director of World Para Sports by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), joining the organisation from World Sailing.

In the new role, Dighe, who represented Italy in the sonar class at the London 2012 Paralympics, will help guide the development of 10 sports currently governed by the IPC but set to move to independent governance.

Dighe will report to World Para Sports managing director Christian Holtz and is due to start in the post on July 1.

"I am honoured to have the opportunity to join the IPC and World Para Sports," Dighe said.

"I feel a lot of excitement and responsibility to be part of the organisation during this crucial process.

"It is a diverse group of sports and each one has its own characteristics that must be considered.

"My utmost priority is to ensure they continue to thrive in terms of competition, whilst also recognising the importance of social and inclusive aspects.

"I cannot wait to work with the team to make this happen."

The International Ski Federation is poised to assume governance of three Para snow sports ©Getty Images

The IPC wants Para Alpine skiing, athletics, biathlon, cross-country skiing, dance sport, ice hockey, powerlifting, shooting, snowboarding and swimming to be independently governed by the end of 2026.

Several existing International Federations, such as the International Ski Federation and World DanceSport Federation, have already been established as the IPC's preferred entities to take over governance of certain Para sports.

"Massimo Dighe joins us in a very important moment of the governance reform of the IPC," Holtz said.

"Following the approval of the revised IPC Constitution at the General Assembly in December, 2021, we are currently preparing the transfer of four Para snow sports and planning the transfer of the remaining six World Para Sports into independence.

"Massimo will bring invaluable experience to our team.

"Having gone through the integration of Para sailing into World Sailing, the World Para Sports will benefit from his knowledge and experience, and as a Paralympian, Massimo will ensure that the interests of the athletes are well represented in our processes."

Dighe was described as "an incredible ambassador for Paralympic sailing" by World Sailing chief executive David Graham, who added he leaves "with our full blessing".