The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has awarded the Paralympic Order to Paul Bird, Rita van Driel, Greg Nugent and Yasushi Yamawaki at the organisation's General Assembly which began online today.

The Paralympic Order is the highest accolade that someone can win within the Paralympic Movement.

The Orders are set to be presented to each recipient at the 2022 IPC Membership Gathering.

Australian Bird competed in swimming and athletics at the 1980 and 1984 Paralympic Games, winning two gold medals and one silver.

He has served as the President of the Oceania Paralympic Committee for the last 15 years.

Van Driel of The Netherlands is a coach and administrator and has been an IPC Governing Board member at large since 2009.

Britain's Nugent made the Paralympic documentary Rising Phoenix and worked at London 2012 as the Games' brand, marketing and culture director.

The final recipient, Yamawaki of Japan, was vice-president of Tokyo 2020 and has been an IPC Governing Board member at large since 2013.

"With the Paralympic Order this year we pay homage to four people who the Paralympic Movement is indebted to," said IPC President Andrew Parsons.

"Paul Bird and Rita van Driel are both educationists, and their tireless volunteering work has ensured that thousands of Para athletes have had opportunities to excel in sport, while the impact of their technical expertise will be felt for generations to come.

"Thanks to his work on London 2012 and with the amazing Rising Phoenix, Greg Nugent took the Paralympic Movement and our athletes to invaluable new audiences.

"And Yasushi Yamawaki’s adept negotiation skills helped ensure that the most important Paralympic Games in history took place when many doubted it was possible.

"The Paralympic Order is reserved for those who have gone above and beyond for the Paralympic Movement, and these four individuals have certainly done that."