Mauritz Trautner has been appointed head coach of Switzerland's Para Alpine skiing team.

Trautner was previously co-coach of the German national team.

He succeeds Gregory Chambaz, who is leaving after four years in the role.

Trautner has been hired jointly by PluSport and Wheelchair Sport Switzerland, which oversee the country's Para Alpine skiing programme.

Switzerland won one Alpine medal at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games earlier this year - a men's standing downhill bronze via Théo Gmür.

Wheelchair Sport Switzerland leader Roger Getzmann is confident Trautner is the right appointment to carry the team forward.

"The level of professionalism in Alpine skiing is extremely high on an international level," Getzmann said.

"Switzerland must improve and expand its structures and offers here in order to be able to keep up in the future.

"Mauritz Trautner is the right person to do exactly that."