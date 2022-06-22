Dutch speed skater Kai Verbij and the Ukrainian Paralympic team have been named the respective winners of the Visa Award for the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Verbij selected UNICEF Netherlands and the Ukrainian Paralympic team picked the National Sports Committee for the Disabled of Ukraine as their respective charities to receive $50,000 (£40.800/€47,400) from Visa.

Visa added another $50,000 to the Olympic Solidarity Fund for the Ukrainian Olympic Committee via the International Olympic Committee's Solidarity Fund and the same figure for the National Paralympic Committee of Ukraine.

It was second time that fans were given the opportunity to vote for the most inspiring moments from the Games.

Verbij was selected after deciding to not take a risky move in the men's 1,000 metres final which could have taken out the Canadian skater Laurent Dubreuil, the silver medallist in the event.

In speed skating, two athletes compete for a time simultaneously in a race against the clock, with the Dutchman staying out of the way of a medal contender.

He finished last in 30th when he took his foot off the pedal.

Kai Verbij won the Visa Award for his sportsmanship at the Olympic Games ©Getty Images

"I've had some critics that said I should have just gone for it and taken the risk by trying to overtake Laurent, but he didn't win silver because of me," said Verbij.

"He's an excellent skater and fully deserves the medal.

"You always question if you made the right decision in that split second, but at the same time, I'm really proud that people from around the world voted for this award, acknowledging my decision.

"It has made me feel like I made the right choice."

The Ukrainian Paralympic team's entrance at the Beijing 2022 Opening Ceremony a week after the invasion of their country by Russia was regarded as an inspirational and emotional moment.

National Sports Committee for the Disabled of Ukraine President Valeriy Sushkevych said this funding would help to continue supporting athletes.

"Thank you very much on behalf of all members of our community for voting and awarding us The Visa Award," said Sushkevych.

"This prize is very valuable for us as it will help us continue our activities, help athletes and persons with disabilities in Ukraine, and fight for peace in our country."

Brazilian skateboarder Rayssa Leal and Paralympic gold medallist Holly Robinson of New Zealand claimed the accolades from Tokyo 2020.