Tekken 7 player Hitesh Khorwal and five members of Team Wicked Gaming have secured their places in India's squad for the World Esports Championships as the Esports Federation of India has finalised its 11-member team.

Ritesh Sarda, Hrishikesh Shenoy, Anshul Ajay Adarkar, Shuvajyoti Chakraborty, and Ninad Ramesh Sonare sealed their spots at the event after winning the CS:GO tournament at the National Esports Championships (NEC), where Khorwal also triumphed at Tekken 7.

It is set to be the 14th edition of the World Esports Championships and is taking place in Bali in Indonesia from November 27 to December 7.

The International Esports Federation competition will also have medals available for Dota 2 and PES 2022 competitions.

"The NEC ’22 was a stupendous success in every possible way, there were many impressive results," said Lokesh Suji, director of Esports Federation of India and vice-president of the Asian Esports Federation, as reported by The Print.

"This Indian contingent will be a tough one to beat and I’m certain that they will not only put up a strong fight but also strive for a podium finish.

"It’s great to see an immense interest among the Indian youth towards esports.

"On behalf of the Esports Federation of India, I wish the entire squad best luck for the regional qualifiers."

The NEC lasted for two days and saw 16 teams from across India take part in a CS:GO, a first-person shooter tournament.

Defending champions Team Wicked Gaming went undefeated throughout the qualifiers and beat Kingpins in the final.

"We played really well during our qualifiers and defended our national title," said Sarda.

"All our hard work and preparation before the event paid off.

"We have been grinding more since we got to know about the national qualifiers and the whole team put in extra hours for the qualifiers.

"There will be many good teams across our regional qualifiers and we are prepared to give them a tough fight and make our country proud."

A Dota 2 team consisting of Moin Ejaz, Shubham Goli, Ketan Goyal, Abhishek Yadav and Vishal Verenakar have also been selected for the World Esports Championships.