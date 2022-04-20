Esports athletes from Russia have been told they will be allowed to take part in the International Esports Federation (IESF) World Championships to be held in Bali this November as neutrals, but will be subject to strict measures forbidding the display of the Russian flag and insignia but also "nationalistic quotes" and "illustrated portraits."

The decision was made by the IESF at an Extraordinary General Meeting.

"The IESF is committed to promoting peace and development throughout the world’s esports community," said IESF President Vlad Marinescu.

"Today, IESF held an Extraordinary General Meeting and delivered a democratic decision on the status of the Russian Esports Federation and the participation of athletes from Russia," he added after the meeting voted by a 70 per cent margin to allow Russian athletes to participate.

Delegates decided that Russians will be allowed to compete under the IESF banner at the World Championships in Bali ©IESF

The vote comes a month after major gaming manufacturers Electronic Arts (EA) removed Russian and Belarusian teams from their games and suspended sales in the two countries.

There are 123 nations which are members of the IESF, which signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the rival Esports World Federation (ESWF) last year in an attempt to unify esports.

It was agreed that for the event in Bali, Russian athletes are to compete under the designation "Team IESF" and "will wear the colours and jerseys of IESF."

The Russian Olympic Committee flag was used at the Beijing 2022 Olympics but Russian gamers will not be allowed to compete in national or regional colours in Bali ©Getty Images

It confirmed the temporary suspension of the use of the country name, National Olympic Committee (NOC) name or acronym.

Athletes will be forbidden from wearing any clothing with Russian identification.

The resolution forbids "Russian national symbols, Russian state insignia, military signs, letters, nationalistic quotes, quotes, illustrated portraits of people, any kind of illustration or sign language interpretations."

It also prohibits "any kind of flag from the Russian region including organisations or institutions, cities, villages, municipalities or governing regions."

The IESF meeting was attended by delegates from both Russia and the Ukraine.

"In order to reaffirm our support towards the Ukrainian Esports Federation, IESF remains committed to supporting the athletes above all and providing all Ukrainian athletes with a direct slot and wildcards for the participation in the 14th WE Championships," Marinescu insisted.

"We aim for a safe and supportive environment where they have the tools and resources to perform at their full potential while embodying the values of respect, peace, unity and friendship," Marinescu insisted.