Saint Lucia Squash has been confirmed as a member of the Panamerican Squash Federation (FPS) as it plans to send players to this year's Commonwealth Games in English city Birmingham.

The World Squash Federation (WSF) has announced that Saint Lucia Squash has officially joined the FPS having received its certificate of affiliation last week.

Squash has become a popular sport in Saint Lucia, with the Caribbean nation sending Charles Sonson to the Kuala Lumpur 2008 Commonwealth Games where the sport made its debut.

One of the nation's two courts was badly damaged in a hurricane last year, but Saint Lucia Squash vice-president Carlos Segovia said plans were in place to renovate it.

"The highlight of visiting squash players to our tournaments is the courts are ideally situated at the St. Lucia Yacht Club, which sits on Reduit Beach in Rodney Bay," said Segovia.

"Nothing like having an intense game of squash, and then being able to jump in the sea to cool off."

Saint Lucia Squash has confirmed that it is looking to send players to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games which are due to open in a little over a month's time on July 28.

Squash players are set to form part of Saint Lucia's delegation for Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images
The National Federation is also in the process of renewing affiliations with the Saint Lucian Government and Saint Lucia Olympic Committee in order to begin introducing youth development and coaching squash programmes.

"We hope that by becoming members of the FPS, and also WSF, it will help us in promoting squash locally," said Segovia.

"Whether it be by staying up to date in the sport, having access to resources, programmes, training, coaching, competitions et cetera. 

"This will strengthen our association and the value that we can offer current and future players.

"Competing in the current Commonwealth Games would be a unique and valuable experience for our top players, as they would be playing against the best of the best from different countries, experiencing different styles and levels of play, in world-class facilities, and that knowledge and experience would be shared and passed on to fellow squash players in Saint Lucia."

Saint Lucia has won four medals since making its Commonwealth Games debut in 1962.

Levern Spencer made history when she became Saint Lucia’s first Commonwealth Games champion by claiming women’s high jump gold at Gold Coast 2018.