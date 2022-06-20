Tokyo 2020 Olympian Tachlowini Gabriyesos will lead a six-member Athlete Refugee Team (ART) at next month's World Athletics Championships Oregon22.

The 24-year-old Israel-based athlete, who fled war-torn Eritrea as a 12-year-old and journeyed through Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt before crossing the Sinai desert on foot, beat some of the world’s best athletes in finishing 16th at last summer’s Olympic marathon in Sapporo.

"It makes me so proud to once again wear the Athlete Refugee Team vest at the World Championships," said Gabriyesos, who made his Athlete Refugee Team debut at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, where he competed in the 5,000 metres.

"I don’t represent a country, but millions of people without one.

"I want to be a role model for refugee youth around the world and wish to show the world once again that refugees can be strong, that we are hungry for success and that we deserve equal opportunities."

Gabriyesos was the first refugee athlete to meet an Olympic qualifying standard, having clocked 2hr 10min 55sec at the Hahula Galilee Marathon in Israel in March 2021.

He served as the co-flag bearer for the Olympic Refugee Team at Tokyo’s Opening Ceremonies.

After his performance in Sapporo's hot and muggy conditions, where he finished in 2:14:02, 5min 24sec behind Kenya’s defending champion Eliud Kipchoge, Gabriyesos lowered his best to 2:10:09 at the Seville Marathon in February of this year.

Gabriyesos will be joined by Jamal Abdalmajid Eisa-Mohammed, a native of Sudan, who will make his second consecutive World Championships appearance in the 5,000m.

The 28-year-old improved his lifetime best over the distance to 13min 42.98sec at Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Dorian Keletela, 23, will be making his third ART appearance after outings at the 2021 European Indoor Championships and last summer's Olympics.

In the Japanese capital, he clocked 10.33sec to win his 100m heat in the preliminary round, beating his previous best by 0.13sec.

He has since improved his personal best to 10.27.

Anjelina Nadai Lohalith will make her second World Championship appearance for the Athletics Refugee Team at Oregon22 after running in the London 2017 edition ©Getty Images

Fouad Idbafdil, a refugee from Morocco who is based in France, is the other member of the men's squad.

The 34-year-old steeplechase specialist improved his lifetime best to 8min 37.94sec nine days ago.

He too competed on the ART squad in Doha in 2019.

The women’s team is led by Anjelina Nadai Lohalith, who will bring plenty of experience to the start line of the 1,500m.

The 27-year-old native of South Sudan, who is based at the Tegla Loroupe Peace Foundation training camp in Ngong, Kenya, will be making her second World Championships appearance after her debut in 2017.

Nadai Lohalith is a two-time Olympian and most-recently competed at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade in March and the African Championships in Mauritius 11 days ago.

She set her 4min 31.65sec lifetime best in Tokyo last year.

She'll be joined by Atalena Napule Gaspore, another South Sudanese athlete from the Loroupe camp, who will be making her Athlete Refugee Team debut competing in the 800m.