Hot competition guaranteed at Diamond League in Paris as world gold prospects get down to business

With less than a month to go until the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, tomorrow's Diamond League Meeting de Paris at the Stade Charlety offers many of the top contenders for gold - including the evergreen 35-year-old Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce - the chance of getting down to serious business.

With temperatures forecast to be 40 degrees centigrade plus in the shade, as France feels the European chaleur, the competition is going to be hot.

At 35, Jamaica's Beijing 2008 and London 2012 100 metres champion Fraser-Pryce has done it all.

But still she pushes on, and her appearance at the latest Diamond League meeting here will represent another significant step in her campaign to defend her world 100m title in Oregon next month.

Fraser-Pryce established her name early on in this season's world list when she ran in the thin air of Nairobi and won in 10.67sec - only seven-hundredths off the personal best she ran last year to put herself third on the all-time list.

Her Jamaican compatriot and twice successor as Olympic 100m champion, Elaine Thompson-Herah, has since made a good start to her pursuit of a first individual world title with a best of 10.79 on the Eugene track that will stage the World Athletics Championships.

But now Fraser-Pryce is back to make another impression in top-level competition at the Meeting de Paris, on the ultra-fast blue track at Stade Charlety, which was renovated in 2019.

She will be taking on some talented sprinters including Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji, the winner of the world indoor 60m title in Belgrade earlier this year.

Elsewhere, The Bahamas is presenting both of its current Olympic 400m champions in the form of Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Steven Gardiner.

Steven Gardiner of The Bahamas, pictured en-route to gold in the Tokyo 2020 400m final, will make a rare Diamond League appearance in Paris tomorrow ©Getty Images

Miller-Uibo, who retained her title at the Tokyo 2020 Games, has raced mainly over 200m this season as she bids to go a step further up the podium than she was able to at the Doha 2019 World Championships, where a national record of 48.37 was only enough for silver.

The winner on the day, Salwa Eid Naser, Nigerian-born but representing Bahrain, was banned on June 30 last year until February 2023 for whereabouts anti-doping failures.

The 28-year-old Bahamian is currently third on this year's world list with a time of 49.91 set in April.

She faces a strong Polish trio of Natalia Kaczmarek, who ran a huge personal best of 50.16 in Ostrava and stands sixth in this year's world list, European champion Justyna Swiety-Ersetic and Anna Kielbasinska.

Gardiner, 26, last appeared in the Diamond League in 2019, when he was a winner in Monaco.

With a best of 43.48, putting him sixth on the all-time list, he will be looking to reduce his current season's best of 44.22, the fastest recorded this year.

Meanwhile, European champion Matthew Hudson-Smith, who recently took one hundredth of a second off the British record of 44.36, set by Iwan Thomas in 1997, could be in position to better a record of even longer standing, this time the European one of 44.33 set by East Germany's Thomas Schoenlebe in 1987.

Devon Allen of the United States, whose 12.84 clocking in last weekend's New York Grand Prix - the third-fastest ever run - earned him a handsome victory ahead of world champion and compatriot Grant Holloway, maintained winning momentum in the 110m hurdles in Oslo yesterday evening, although this victory was earned in 13.22 into a headwind of -1.2 m/s.

Allen, who will take up a professional American football career at the end of this season as a wide receiver with National Football League side Philadelphia Eagles, is due to run in Paris against a field that includes home hurdler Wilhem Belocian, who failed to finish in Oslo.

Canada's Olympic 200m champion Andre De Grasse has been running 100m recently to sharpen up, and was an Oslo winner in 10.05 from Britain's Reece Prescod, who clocked 10.06.

This will be his first major 200m race of the season as he targets going one better in Eugene following his Doha 2019 silver medal.

Olympic 10,000m champion Selemon Barega, who won the Ethiopian World Championships trials race in Hengelo and then finished fourth in the 5,000m in Rome, will race over the shorter distance in Paris.

The men's triple jump brings together Pedro Pablo Pichardo of Portugal, a marvel of alliteration, and Christian Taylor of the US, whose competitive meetings in 2015 produced some of the most exciting competition the event has ever seen.

Devon Allen, pictured right on the way to a seismic win over fellow American and world 110m hurdles champion Grant Holloway, will race in Paris tomorrow in what is his final season before joining the NFL ©Getty Images

At 31, Taylor can look back on a career that has yielded him two Olympic and four world titles - but he is looking forward now as he seeks to recover from the serious Achilles tendon injury that ended his aspirations of seeking a third Olympic gold in Tokyo last year.

Taylor's current season's best is 16.11m, and an increase on that will be another step in the right direction.

Pichardo, who switched nationality from his native Cuba, took gold in Tokyo and is eighth in this season's list with 17.18m.

He will need to be on top form to fend off the challenge of his two Cuban former compatriots who currently top the list with 17.76m and 17.64m respectively, Jordan Diaz Fortun and Andy Diaz.

French-based Burkina Faso jumper Hugues Fabrice Zango, the Tokyo bronze medallist, is outside the top 10 right now with his outdoor best of 17.09m, but his recent victory in the African Championships - and his indoor personal best of 18.07m - makes it clear that this is an athlete capable, if he hits it right, of defeating everyone.

Belgium's two-time Olympic heptathlon champion Nafissatou Thiam will take part in the women's high jump, which her best of 2.02m makes her entirely capable of winning as she prepares to earn a second world title this year.

But she has formidable opposition in the form of the respective Olympic silver and bronze medallists Nicola Olyslagers - nee McDermott - of Australia and Ukraine's 20-year-old Yaroslava Mahuchikh, who won the world indoor title in Belgrade in March and is the only jumper to have reached 2.00m this season.

Valarie Allman of the US, the Olympic women's discus champion who has set a North American record of 71.46m this season, suffered a surprise defeat to Croatia's London 2012 and Rio 2016 gold medallist Sandra Perkovic in Oslo, and the two rivals will resume competition here.