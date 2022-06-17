A group of students from Torrens University Australia have undertaken an intensive two-week course at Real Madrid as part of a residency programme.

The 35 students, who study Master of Business Administration (Sports Management), spent two weeks in the Spanish capital learning from industry experts thanks to the partnership between the university and the Real Madrid Graduate School.

During the trip, students completed guided learning visits to sports facilities across the city, including the stadiums of Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, before receiving masterclasses taught by top sporting executives and classes from industry professionals.

Those attending said they found it useful in providing a global perspective of sports business and expanding their network of contacts.





Congratulations to our #MBA #Sports Management students who are graduating after completing their residency in Madrid. Our students graduate with a joint-degree from Torrens Uni and Real Madrid Graduate School.



Journey into Sports Management today: https://t.co/HyrrqFGQly pic.twitter.com/b10C82kxkM — TorrensUni (@TorrensUni) June 1, 2022





It is the first time that the programme has been able to take place in three years, after COVID-19 postponements, with the partnership having began back in 2016.

"One word to describe the trip - exceptional, on all fronts," said Matt Duldig, a student on the trip.

"The learnings, the masterclasses, and then just looking around at an unbelievable city and getting to visit two really unique stadiums."

Torrens University Australia was founded in 2013, and has campuses across the country as well as in Auckland, New Zealand and Suzhou, China.