Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Stanislav Pozdnyakov facies being removed as head of the European Fencing Confederation (EFC) after its Executive Committee passed a no-confidence vote and called an Extraordinary Congress to ratify the motion.

The vote of no confidence comes amid accusations of a "conflict of interest" in Pozdnyakov's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which had been at odds with the International Fencing Federation (FIE).

The EFC Extraordinary Congress will be held on May 31 and could herald the end of Pozdnyakov's Presidency.

Pozdnyakov leads the EFC’s 12-person Executive Committee (Comex) that governs European fencing but is facing opposition from its members.

The Comex claimed Pozdnyakov was "not addressing the seriousness of the situation" and accused the Russian official of ignoring its decisions and refusing to discuss potential breaches of the EFC’s safeguarding policies.

"The vote of no confidence took place on 20 March where concerns about the President’s conflict of interest regarding the ban on Russian [and Belarusian] athletes and officials, the arbitration case against the FIE and EFC raised by the Russian Fencing Federation, along with his failure to take the appropriate action to remove himself from office were discussed," a statement from the EFC read.

"Furthermore, the President’s disregard of several EFC Comex decisions and his failure to seek Comex ratification for making decision on behalf of the EFC, were considered."

Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov stepped aside as President of the FIE after the European Union imposed economic sanctions on him over Russia’s military assault on Ukraine.

Russian fencers have been banned from competition by the FIE and EFC in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine ©Getty Images

The FIE and EFC agreed to impose the recommendations set out by the International Olympic Committee in late February to ban Russian and Belarusian fencers and reallocated competitions that were due to be held in the two countries.

Pozdnyakov released a statement on March 15 saying the EFC was "hurt to see what is going on at the moment in Europe" and insisted that "we stand in solidarity with our stakeholders and athletes and call for peace and unity".

He also proposed a package of financial support, totalling €95,000 (£79,400/$103,300), to 23 National Federations with all funding allocated from a "President’s Fund".

Among those included was Belarus - offered €7,500 (£6,300/$8,200) despite the country’s involvement in the widely-condemned war on Ukraine.

Pozdnyakov's proposals were rejected by the Comex, with members deciding only to support the assistance of the Ukrainian Fencing Federation, which amounted to €7,500, and organisers of the European Championship events in Novi Sad in Serbia, Estonian capital Tallinn and Antalya in Turkey.

Pozdnyakov claimed on March 24 that the vote of no confidence had failed, dismissing it as a closed matter and insisted "business continues as normal".

However, the EFC stressed that the no-confidence vote was an "indisputable fact", passed unanimously, and accused Pozdnyakov of failing to respond to this matter with "necessary urgency", leading the governing body to call an Extraordinary Congress to "ratify the decision".

"The Comex position remains in line with the FIE," a statement from the EFC read.

Stanislav Pozdnyakov, right, in his capacity as Russian Olympic Committee President, recently met his National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Belarus counterpart ©ROC

"Contrary to Mr Pozdnyakov’s assertion, business does not continue as normal during a time of Russian aggression against the Ukrainian population and that it is deeply concerned that he has not been addressing the seriousness of the situation.

"His conflict of interest has been disregarded.

"He continues to ignore Comex decisions, declines to talk about the transgressions against the EFC’s safeguarding policies (except through his lawyer) and now in his latest communication, has waived aside a vote of no confidence."

Pozdnyakov has led the EFC since 2016 and secured a further four-year term in September last year following his re-election after standing unopposed.

The Russian is a four-time Olympic champion in team and individual events in the men's sabre from Barcelona 1992 to Sydney 2000.

As President of the ROC, Pozdnyakov has been outspoken in his criticism of widespread bans on Russian athletes which have followed the invasion of Ukraine.

More than 4.2 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the full-scale invasion began on February 24 and the civilian death toll is at least 1,626, although the United Nations believes the true figure is far higher.

As Russia's military assault continues, the killing of civilians in Bucha by Russian armed forces has been described as a genocide by both Ukraine and Poland.