Spanish NOC and NPC extend agreement with official medical provider Sanitas

The Spanish Olympic Committee (COE) and Spanish Paralympic Committee (CPE) have renewed an agreement with insurance company Sanitas as its official medical provider for a further Olympic cycle.

Spanish athletes will have access to Sanitas' prevention, diagnosis and treatment services under the agreement.

The deal was signed at the Sanitas headquarters in Madrid, with COE President Alejandro Blanco and CPE President Miguel Carballeda joined by Olympic and Paralympic athletes, as well as Iñaki Peralta, chief executive of Sanitas and Bupa Europe and Latin America.

Blanco welcomed the extension of the agreement.

"Every time an athlete has a problem, they always find Sanitas willing to collaborate and for me that is the most important thing," he said.

"We are convinced that with this alliance all athletes will continue to compete in the best conditions."

Carballeda welcomed "the equal opportunities that Sanitas offers to all athletes, thanks to its commitment to inclusion and equality".

Spain's Olympic karate gold medallist Sandra Sánchez provided the opening for the signing of the extended agreement ©Getty Images

At the announcement of the dealy, Tokyo 2020 women's kata Olympic champion Sandra Sánchez performed an exhibition.

Five-time Olympic canoeing medallist Saúl Craviotto and men's sport climbing Olympic champion Alberto Ginés were also in attendance.

They were joined by Para swimmer and track cyclist Ricardo Ten, a seven-time Paralympic gold medallist, Tokyo 2020 Paralympics judo silver medallist Sergio Ibáñez, and table tennis player Jordi Morales, a three-time Paralympic medallist.

Spain won three Olympic gold, eight silver and six bronze medals at Tokyo 2020 and one silver at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

The country took nine golds, 15 silvers and 12 bronzes at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.