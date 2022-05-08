Daniel Trépanier has quit as Boxing Canada high-performance director in the wake of allegations he presided over serious safeguarding and culture failures.

The national governing body has accepted Trépanier's resignation with immediate effect.

More than 230 current and former boxers had signed an open letter calling on Trépanier to quit, while the International Boxing Association (IBA) is reviewing allegations made against the now former high-performance director.

Homophobic and sexist comments were commonplace within the high-performance programme, boxers were forced to spar with concussion symptoms and favouritism regularly impacted team selection, it has been claimed.

Boxing Canada had already acknowledged that Trépanier would not be attending the Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul - in which competition starts tomorrow - having had his accreditation revoked, although insisted Trépanier was never planned to be present.

The Boxing Canada Board of Directors held emergency meetings this weekend to discuss the crisis, resolving to "expediate the work of the third-party expert that was engaged in March 2022 to conduct a culture review" into the high-performance programme.

Daniel Trépanier has quit as Boxing Canada high-performance director with immediate effect ©Getty Images

Existing measures, such as mandatory safe sport training for all coaches and forming an expert panel to select the national team for the 2022-2023 season, have been endorse by the Board.

Boxing Canada is not the only national governing body in the country facing a safeguarding crisis.

Dozens of current and past athletes have called on Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton leaders including President Sarah Storey and high-performance director Chris Le Bihan to resign, citing a "toxic" culture and governance failures.

Meanwhile more than 300 athletes called for an independent investigation into a "toxic culture and abusive practices" at Gymnastics Canada.

Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge, recognising the crisis, announced a CAD16 million (£9.7 million/$12.6 million/€11.7 million) investment in sport safety, with the funding partially directed at the implementation of the Sport Dispute Resolution Centre of Canada's independent mechanism for reporting safeguarding concerns in sport.