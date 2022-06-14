The World Flying Disc Federation (WFDF) Board of Directors has appointed Michele Barbone as its director of National Olympic Committee (NOC) relations.

The Italian has experience presiding over several Federations in his home country and is expected to support the sport’s National Federations by establishing contacts with NOCs in their territory.

This is part of the ambition of federations gaining Olympic recognition.

"I am particularly pleased about the appointment and in accepting the assignment I would like to thank President Robert “Nob” Rauch and the entire Board of WFDF," Barbone said.

"I assure all my full commitment to the promotion of flying disc, starting with the countries of the Mediterranean Basin."

Barbone was recently elected the President of the Mediterranean Flying Disc Federation and served for over a decade in the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI), which included spending time as executive of the body.

He was first elected member of the CONI National Board in May 2001 and was re-elected to the position until 2008.

Since September 2007, CONI has set up a sports school in each of the CONI Regional Committees and Barbone led the coordination of this initiative.

Numerous WFDF member federations are aiming to gain Olympic recognition from their NOC ©Getty Images

In May 2009, Barbone was elected for the third consecutive time as a member of the National Council of CONI until 2012.

He has led the Italian federations of dance sport and esports.

CONI has awarded Barbone with the bronze, silver and gold Star for sporting merit.

The Italian was the secretary general of the Organising Committee of the Bari 1997 Mediterranean Games.

"I cannot imagine any better suited person than Michele Barbone to serve in the capacity of WFDF director of NOC relations," WFDF President Robert Rauch said.

"With his tremendous expertise in sports leadership in relation with the NOC of Italy and the International Committee of the Mediterranean Games, Michele will be a great asset to help our National Federations foster NOC relations.

"This is certainly another major step to help our members achieving NOC recognition and supporting WFDF’s Olympic and other multi-sports games ambitions for the future."