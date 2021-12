The World Flying Disc Federation (WFDF) has elected Kate Bergeron as its treasurer unopposed, with the American being one of five successful candidates added to its Board.

Bergeron was in one of four positions that had just one candidate running, being re-elected to the position she has held since 2014.

Initially, Bergeron was treasurer between 2008 and 2012 before a two-year break and a return to the role seven years ago.

Others elected unopposed were chair of the Ultimate Committee Brian Gisel of Canada, chair of freestyle Lori Daniels of the United States, and chair of the Overall Committee Rob McLeod of Canada.

Gisel has been a Board member since 2009 and vice-president of the WFDF for the past four years, and Daniels - the 2011 women's overall champion - brings 40 years of experience in the sport as well as time as a tournament director to her role.

McLeod holds 14 WFDF world records and has claimed 12 World Championships as a player, and now works as a frisbee ambassador and motivational speaker alongside his chair position.

Also elected was José Amoroso of Portugal as chair of the Spirit of the Game Committee by a single transferable vote system, beating Travis Smith and Luis Ibanez to the role.

They are all set to sit a two-year term.

"I am extremely pleased to see a very experienced Board of Directors elected here which will, together with our capable staff, dedicated other volunteers, and enthusiastic flying disc community, confront the challenges and opportunities in 2022 and beyond," said WFDF President Robert "Nob" Rauch.

"While the COVID pandemic is currently in its massive fourth wave, the further dissemination of effective and safe vaccines continues to challenge us to initiate and manage the transition back to a more normal level of activities, all while keeping within health and safety guidelines."

Dominican Republic's Nicole Buos and Fumio Morooka of Japan were also elected as their respective continental representatives for Pan America and Asia-Oceania.

Shiellah Quintos of Canada was also elected as chair of the Ultimate Events Sub-Committee.