International Federation of Teqball (FITEQ) general secretary Marius Vizer Jr has said here it is a "privilege" and a "milestone" for teqball to feature as a medal sport at next year's European Games in Kraków and Małopolska.

Teqball was invented in Hungary, with FITEQ established as its governing body in 2017.

The sport is set to make its debut at the European Games in Poland in 2023, and Vizer Jr told insidethegames at the European Olympic Committees' (EOC) General Assembly that FITEQ is excited at the prospect of featuring at the multi-sport event.

"We at FITEQ are very proud of being a medal sport in the European Games," he said.

"We have been recognised by the OCA [Olympic Council of Asia] and by ANOCA [Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa], and we are proud members of OSFO [Organisation of Sports Federations of Oceania] also, so this is a milestone for us to be in the European Games as a medal sport.

"Although we don't have yet EOC recognition, I think with the hard work and an amazing Games in Kraków, it will follow.

"For us, it is very important because of the youth, because we are a European-based sport founded in Europe, and it is a privilege for us to be a part of the Games."

FITEQ has made its presence felt at various multi-sport events since it was added to the programme for Kraków-Małopolska.

That includes the Winter European Youth Olympic Festival in Vuokatti in March, the EOC's first major competition organised since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the International School Sports Federation Gymnasiade last month.

Last year's Teqball World Championships were staged in Poland, with Kraków and the regions of Małopolska and Śląsk set to host the 2023 European Games ©FITEQ

FITEQ has also been represented by a delegation in the North Macedonian capital Skopje for the EOC General Assembly, and Vizer Jr said that the International Federation is willing to provide support to enable as many countries as possible to compete in teqball at the European Games.

"We are absolutely grateful to the European Olympic Committees and to all our National Federations and National Olympic Committees (NOCs) which recognise us, and are going to recognise us," he said.

"We still have homework to do.

"We don't have all our European countries with National Federations and NOC recognitions.

"One of the reasons we are here is to collaborate with them, to follow up with them and to make sure that in each and every European country, teqball athletes may participate if they qualify in our FITEQ competitions referring to the European Games."

He reiterated that FITEQ is willing to provide support to countries' NOCs in order to further the development of the sport.

Teqball is one of 26 sports on the programme in Kraków-Malopolska ©FITEQ

"The promotion of the sport is very important," he declared.

"I think diplomatic relations are very important to be visible to all the European countries, to make all the National Olympic Committees aware that we are here to work hand-in-hand with them, and to support the National Federations with whatever they need to be part of the European Games.

"Besides that, we are happy to see our colleagues from the sports family after this very difficult and sensitive COVID period.

"We are happy to support any development of teqball in any country, and if we have some people who are interested in teqball where we have no National Federations, we are ready to start negotiations with them and to develop the sport."

The Teqball World Championships were held in Poland last year in the city of Gliwice.

The European Games are due to take place in Kraków and the regions of Małopolska and Śląsk in Poland from June 21 to July 2 2023, with a long-awaited Host City Contract signed last month.

There are 26 sports on the programme, including competitions in 18 Olympic sports which are due to serve as qualification events for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.