The International Teqball Federation (FITEQ) has celebrated its fifth anniversary and the continued growth and development of the sport around the world since the inauguration of its federation back in 2017.

FITEQ was established by the co-founders of the sport Gábor Borsányi, who is the President of FITEQ, Viktor Huszár, who is FITEQ's chairman and György Gattyán, FITEQ's vice-president, and since then has been acting as the world governing body for teqball.

Para teqball had its official launch in early 2021 while 19 National Paralympic Committees have also acknowledged the sport.

The federation has increased the sport's recognition and allowed athletes to regularly compete for prize money in international stage competitions and other prominent sport events.

Teqball is played in over 150 countries, with 135 National Teqball Federations across five continents leading the progress of the sport in their region.

Out of these 135 federations, 88 are recognised by their country’s National Olympic Committee and/or National Sport Authority.

FITEQ has developed a global event calendar which includes World and Continental Championships, World Series events, multiple tours, and Challenger Cups, with National Federations responsible for organising domestic leagues and competitions.

There have been four World Championships, with the most recent edition hosted in Gliwice, Poland in December 2021.

FITEQ took the opportunity to share their achievements through a retrospective video published on Instagram.

"We are very grateful to everyone who has contributed to teqball’s global development in the past five years," said Borsányi, Huszár and György Gattyán.

"We have achieved a great deal, but this is only the beginning.

"We are very ambitious and truly believe in the vision and potential of our sport.

"To have 135 National Federations, 5,500 elite players, and over 400,000 grassroots players, as well as eight million social media followers, is a sign that our youth-focused and dynamic sport is on the right path.

"We can’t wait for the next five years!”

FITEQ currently has three key bodies leading the global development of the sport, the FITEQ General Assembly, the FITEQ Executive Board, and the 15 FITEQ Committees.

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) have also recognised the sport and FITEQ has been awarded full membership of the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF).

Teqball's progress is highlighted by the discipline being added as a medal sport for the European Games 2023, Sanya Asian Beach Games 2023, and the Bolivarian Games in 2024.

The sport is also due to be a demonstration event at the 2022 Mediterranean Games, 2022 African Youth Games, 2023 African Games, 2023 African Beach Games, 2023 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games and the 2025 Asian Youth Games.

FITEQ has signed a content collaboration agreement with the Olympic Channel, in which teqball will have its content shown on the global media platform.

The governing body aims to continue protecting and enhancing the sport as well as giving support to its athletes for them to achieve their best performances in teqball.