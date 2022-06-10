The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will develop a new project to expand the intelligence and investigative capabilities of Anti-Doping Organisations (ADOs) across Europe after winning a grant from the European Union (EU).

The European Education and Culture Executive Agency will provide funds up to €1,430,000 (£1,217,000/$1,520,000) for the project.

The project will primarily involve education programmes delivered to the ADOs by a team from WADA’s independent intelligence and investigations department.

It will also aim to grow awareness within law enforcement of how anti-doping investigations operate, enhancing communication between the police and ADOs, and among Europe’s decision-makers and wider society about the ongoing threat of doping as a public health issue.

"With sport being such a central and valuable part of modern society, protecting its integrity is a matter of public interest", WADA President Witold Bańka said.

"In its role as the global leader for doping-free sport, WADA knows how important intelligence and investigations are to the success of any effective clean-sport strategy.

"The development of a productive relationship between ADOs and law enforcement is crucial to that process and this project will give both stakeholders the skills and support necessary to succeed."

In a multi-phase approach, the project will initially evaluate each ADO before commencing with training, workshops and combined police and ADO operations concerned with the consumption or trafficking of prohibited substances in real time.

Other activities planned as part of the project include the development of an online information tool and provision for a more robust legislative framework.

WADA was founded in 1999 in a process led by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and receives half of its budget from National Governments, half from the IOC.

Its approved budget for 2022 was $46,000,000 (£36,819,000/€43,240,000).