Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter has denied he approved fraudulent payments to his ex-UEFA counterpart Michel Platini to a Swiss court, insisting it was a "gentlemen’s agreement" between them both.

Charges of fraud, embezzlement and corruption have been brought against the pair due to a payment of CHF2 million (£1.6 million/$2 million/€1.9 million) being made by Blatter to Platini in 2011.

Platini and Blatter deny the charges.

Blatter, who is Swiss, was in better health to testify today after telling judges that he was unable to do so yesterday due to chest pains.

The 86-year-old told the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona that the payment was an "oral contract" the two figures made which dated back to 1998 when Platini became Blatter’s technical adviser.

Platini asked to be paid CHF1 million (£816,000/€959,000/$1 million) but Blatter informed him that his salary could not be paid due to FIFA’s poor finances - a claim the former UEFA President reiterated.

"The payment was not made immediately because FIFA's finances did not allow it," Blatter said.

"The situation improved after the World Cup in Germany in 2006."

FIFA’s finances were suffering in the earlier 2000s due to the collapse of International Sport and Leisure (ISL), the football organisation’s broadcast partner.

Blatter and Platini settled on an annual salary of CHF300,000 (£245,000/€288,000/$307,000) instead with the remaining money to be paid at a later date.

Michel Platini told a Swiss court he has little care for money, which is why he did not claim the payment earlier ©Getty Images

"We never set a deadline for the payment of the balance," Platini told the court.

"I had no idea when the amount would be paid to me."

The deal was settled with a handshake which amounted to an alleged "gentlemen’s agreement".

Nevertheless, the written contract Platini signed with FIFA in 1999 did not refer to extra payments beyond the CHF300,000 salary.

When asked why he did not claim the money until 2010, Platini insisted that money was not "vital" to him.

Platini claimed that he only pursued the money after hearing two former FIFA officials had received substantial payments.

The 66-year-old approached FIFA regarding the payments and it was agreed he should send an invoice for the money.

He said, after sending the form in January 2011, he received the CHF2 million 10 days later, once it was approved by Blatter.

Sepp Blatter held the position of FIFA President for 17 years before corruption scandals ended his career ©Getty Images

The Swiss Office of the Attorney General has accused Blatter and Platini of "fraud, in the alternative of misappropriation, in the further alternative of criminal mismanagement as well as of forgery of a document".

The FIFA Ethics Committee banned Blatter and Platini for eight years in 2015 for the payment, which ultimately ended their administrative careers in football.

The sanctions were reduced to six years on appeal, but Blatter was then banned for another six years and eight months after being found guilty of several breaches of the FIFA Code of Ethics in 2021.

Blatter reigned as President of FIFA for 17 years, before falling from power due to numerous corruption scandals.

Platini, who won three Ballon d'Ors and the 1984 European Championships as a player, served as UEFA President between 2007 and 2015.

He launched an election campaign to replace Blatter in 2015 but was brought down due to the alleged illegal payment.

The Frenchman had been charged as an accomplice and claimed that his ban was a deliberate attempt to prevent him from assuming the FIFA Presidency in 2015.

A verdict in the two-week trial before a panel of three judges is expected to be reached on July 8, with sentences of up to five years in prison possible if the pair are found guilty.