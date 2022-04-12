Former FIFA and UEFA officials Blatter and Platini to face corruption trial in June

Switzerland's Federal Criminal Court (FCC) has confirmed that former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and ex-UEFA chief Michel Platini will go on trial facing corruption charges in June.

The duo were charged with fraud by the Swiss authorities relating to payments made in 2011.

An indictment was published by the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) following an investigation that began in 2015.

The indictment alleges that Platini demanded for CHF 2 million ($2.1 million/£1.6 million/€1.9 million) to be paid to him more than eight years after his work as a consultant for Blatter between 1999 and 2002.

According to the OAG, both men "are accused of unlawfully arranging a payment of CHF 2 million from FIFA to Michel Platini".

It also said that the former UEFA chief's demand "damaged FIFA's assets and unlawfully enriched Platini".

According to the OAG indictment, Platini demanded for CHF 2 million to be paid to him more than eight years after his work as a consultant for Blatter between 1999 and 2002 ©Getty Images

Platini had allegedly been paid CHF 300,000 by FIFA, an annual fee of for his consultancy work according to the indictment.

In 2015, an Ethics Committee had described the payment as "disloyal", before banning Blatter for eight years, which was later reduced to six.

Platini was also given an eight-year suspension.

Blatter, 86, and Platini, 66, have both denied any wrongdoings and said that they had a "verbal agreement" for 20 years over the payment.

June 8 has been set for the trial to begin with proceedings set to last until June 22.

Blatter has been charged with fraud, mismanagement, misappropriation of FIFA funds and forgery of a document, while Platini has been indicted on charges including fraud, misappropriation, forgery and as an accomplice to Blatter’s alleged mismanagement.