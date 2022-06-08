Skopje poised to stage second EOC Executive Committee meeting of the year

The European Olympic Committees (EOC) is set to hold its second Executive Committee meeting of the year here tomorrow, prior to its two-day annual General Assembly.

Since the Executive Committee last met at the Winter European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Vuokatti in March, the long-awaited host city contract has been signed for next year's European Games in Kraków-Małopolska, the EOC's flagship multi-sport event.

EOC President Spyros Capralos, who is set to mark one year in the role on Friday (June 10), has reflected on recent developments at the continental body.

"Over the past month we have reached a number of important milestones for European sport, which come at a time of great importance for the Olympic Movement in our continent," the Greek official said.

"Indeed, it is a time when sport has the responsibility to promote peace and unity, and we are all aware of the role we have to play."

Further measures were taken by the EOC against Russia and Belarus in response to the invasion of Ukraine at the last Executive Committee meeting.

These included banning athletes from both countries from competing at next month's Summer EYOF in Banská Bystrica, and "temporarily" not inviting officials from both countries to attend Executive Committee and Commission meetings.

The host city contract for the Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games was signed last month ©EOC

Capralos, who has served as an IOC member since 2019, referenced the war in Ukraine, which according to the United Nations (UN) has killed at least 4,266 civilians since the launch of what Moscow describes as a "special military operation" on February 24, although it is feared the true figure is far higher,

"The EOC continues to prioritise supporting our dear friends in Ukraine, with the ongoing war something that must remain at the forefront of all our minds," he commented.

"Sport is certainly playing its part by taking a firm stance against the actions of Russia and Belarus, and most importantly finding ways to help those desperately in need.

"Your efforts are making a real difference and they are greatly appreciated by everyone in the European sports family.

"The most powerful messages of peace and unity are those displayed by our athletes.

"Europe’s sporting heroes have the platform to reach millions of people around the world, and in coming together on the field of play they showcase that we are united as a continent."

The UN has reported that more than 7.2 million people have been forced to flee Ukraine since Russia began its military offensive, with neighbouring Poland welcoming more than 3.8 million.

EOC President Spyros Capralos is approaching one-year in the role ©Getty Images

Capralos believes that Poland is well-suited to staging the European Games next year.

"I am delighted that we signed the Host City Region Contract for the European Games 2023 in Poland, setting the blueprint for the future of Europe’s premier multi-sport event," the EOC President said.

"As I said at the time, Poland is a natural fit to host this event due to its peoples’ embodiment of the values the EOC and the European Games promote.

"The way the country has welcomed and supported millions of Ukrainian refugees is the epitome of solidarity, and the Games will show the world sport has brought us together."

The EOC Executive Committee meeting is due to be held tomorrow in North Macedonia's capital Skopje.

It is set to be followed by the EOC General Assembly on Friday (June 10) and Saturday (June 11).