The community productions will form part of the Birmingham 2022 Festival ©Getty Images

A production company based in Birmingham have organised several community performances celebrating women's cricket, ahead of the upcoming Commonwealth Games. 

Women and Theatre's 'A Thousand Threads' project will bring together performers from across the city and Sandwell, to explore the lives and aspirations of women and girls on and off the cricket pitch.

After an opening show last month, two more performances are planned at Uplands Manor Primary School on June 19 and the Midlands Arts Centre from July 15 to 17.

Speaking about the new production, Janice Connolly BEM, artistic director of Women & Theatre said: "Ever since the news that the Commonwealth Games were coming to Birmingham in 2022, Women & Theatre have been plotting and planning to bring a new community production about women, girls and cricket to audiences across Birmingham and Sandwell.

"We’re really excited to bring this ambitious theatre production to audiences which is the third in our women and sport trilogy."



Running from March to September, the Birmingham 2022 Festival is a £12 million ($15 million/€14 million) celebration of creativity across the West Midlands, 

Birmingham 2022 will be the first Commonwealth Games to feature a women's cricket tournament.

Seven other nations are due to compete alongside hosts England in a Twenty20 format from July 29 to August 7, with two initial groups of four teams followed by a knockout phase. 

The will be no men's tournament at the Games, with men's cricket featuring at the event once - at Kuala Lumpur 1998. 