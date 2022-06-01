Maroof's baby gets accredited as Pakistan name cricket squad for Birmingham 2022

Pakistani selectors have kept faith with the squad which beat Sri Lanka last month for the inaugural women's cricket competition at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

"Following a successful series against Sri Lanka, we have decided to retain the same winning combination," national women’s chief selector Asmavia Iqbal said.

"Not only our senior cricketers in the side displayed great cricketing acumen also our youngsters were outstanding and have raised their hands whenever the team needed them to."

The squad is skippered by Bismah Maroof, who travels with her baby daughter Fatima after Games officials agreed to accredit the infant.

Bismah hit an unbeaten 62 today to take Pakistan to an eight-wicket victory over the Sri Lankans in the first one-day international (ODI) in Karachi.

"I want to thank the Commonwealth Games for accepting our request to accommodate our captain Bismah Maroof's family at the Games village which will allow her to focus on the task at hand without any worries about her young infant daughter," Pakistan head of women's cricket Tania Mallick told ESPN cricinfo.

Seven days ago, the 21-year-old Tuba Hassan made her international debut and took five wickets in the series at an economy rate of 3.66 and was named player of the series.

Alhamdulillah! A total team effort to win the T20 series by 3-0. Congrats to Tuba on well deserved player of the series award. Looking forward to the ODIs #PakistanZindabad 🇵🇰#PAKWvSLW #BackOurGirls pic.twitter.com/e16vuf8eLj — Bismah Maroof (@maroof_bismah) May 28, 2022

"We are delighted with the start Tuba Hassan has had to her international career and feel her leg-spin will be a potent weapon for us in the days ahead," Iqbal said.

Ayesha Naseem, who is only 17, struck an unbeaten 45 in the second match of the series against Sri Lanka to underline the potential of young players in the team.

Pakistan will prepare for the tour with a testing T20 tri series in Northern Ireland at Bready Cricket Club in Derry.

Their first game on July 16 is against the powerful Australians, who have proved a dominant force in all formats of the game.

"The tri-series in Ireland and the Birmingham Commonwealth Games will test the abilities of our players and I have all the belief in them that they will live up to the expectations and show consistent results," Iqbal said.

Pakistan begin their Commonwealth Games challenge against Barbados on July 29 in an evening match.

Play is scheduled to start at 6pm local time.