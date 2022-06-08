With Qatar set to host the FIFA World Cup later this year, the country’s National Olympic Committee has hosted a volunteer promotional workshop at its headquarters.

The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) initiative is to support Qatar Supreme Committee’s efforts to shine light on the role played by volunteers.

A presentation on the FIFA World Cup, scheduled to be held from November 21 to December 18, was conducted by the director of the Volunteer Strategy Department at the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy Nasser Al Mogaiseeb, and department staff Fatima Al Magid and Kareem Qadiri.

Venues, mascot, cultural values and objectives of volunteer strategy department as per FIFA requirements were some of the topics discussed.

There were also discussions on how to register for volunteering and what are the post-event benefits.

Qatar is set to host the FIFA World Cup in November this year ©Getty Images

"The QOC’s Human Resources and Administrative Affairs Department spares no effort to help staff participating in this most mega of sports events to meet its strategic goal and to create an attractive and ideal working environment,” a QOC statement said.

Around 20,000 volunteers from 45 functional areas is expected to work at official and non-official sites such as stadiums, training sites, the airport, fan zones, hotels and public transportation hubs.

Those who are interested in volunteering should be at least 18 years of age on October 1.

Arabic speakers will be preferred while English is a must.

No experience is required and candidates from all over the world are welcome to apply.