The Qatar Olympic Academy has concluded a five-day management and organisation course for the Doha 2030 Asian Games, bringing together 35 trainees from various sports.

Course lectures were presented by a group of organisational experts from across the continent, as well as administrators from the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC), sports federations and Qatar University.

It was held as part of a series of specialised courses for the Asian Games, with a public relations and sports marketing course, as well as one on crisis management still to come.

Louis Louis, an expert from the QOC, was the first lecturer who talked about the history of the Asian Games, its development and its relationship to the Olympic Games.

Doha was awarded the 2030 Asian Games in 2020 ©Getty Images

A course called "Organisational Structure of the Asian Games" was held by executive director of the Qatar Swimming Federation Mohammed Abdullah Al Sheeb on day two and the third day focused on human resources management, headed by another QOC expert, Mohammed Benhamida.

Assistant professor of marketing in the College of Business and Economics at Qatar University Othman Mohammed Al Thawadi spoke about marketing in relation to the Games on day four, focusing on internal and external target markets.

Financial management was the topic of the final day of the course, with these lectures being held by head of accounts at QOC Mohammed Abdullah Al Meer, who spoke about the construction of Asian Games budgets.

Doha was awarded the 2030 Asian Games by the Olympic Council of Asia, being joined on the host city list by the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh, which is to hold the 2034 Games.

Aichi-Nagoya is to hold the 2026 edition after Hangzhou 2022.