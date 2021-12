Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani was unanimously re-elected Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) President for a three-year term.

Sheikh Joann was elected as QOC President in 2015.

He will serve the full Olympic term until Paris 2024, reduced to three years due to the one-year postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The elections took place at the QOC General Assembly yesterday.

Mohamed Yousef Al Mana was re-elected vice-president, Thani bin Abdulrahman Al-Kuwari re-elected second vice-president, Jassim bin Rashid Al-Buenain secretary general and Nasser bin Saleh Al Attiyah - who men's skeet bronze at the London 2012 Olympics - as chair of the QOC Athletes' Commission.

Qatar won two gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, including Mutaz Essa Barshim in the men's high jump ©Getty Images

Presidents of the National Federations were present, and Sheikh Joann thanked them and praised Qatari athletes' performances at Tokyo 2020

Qatar won two gold and one bronze at the Olympics and one bronze at the Paralympics.

Discussions were held regarding preparations of Qatar athletes for the Doha 2030 Asian Games at the General Assembly.

Budgets for the Gulf Cooperation Council Games in Kuwait and Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games, both scheduled for next year, were also discussed.