Basketball players from Pacific island nations are set to compete in the inaugural International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Micronesian Cup in Guam.

The competition, which is due to start tomorrow and conclude Saturday (June 11), will feature four national teams from Micronesia - hosts Guam, Micronesia, the Northern Mariana Islands and Palau.

A total of 16 games are due be played in total in the men's and women's tournament in the village of Mangilao.

There will be an initial round-robin tournament before third place and final matches are held on the fourth and final day.

It marks the first time that Micronesian basketball will have its own stand-alone event, after being played at the Micronesian Games.

Guam are the reigning men’s and women’s basketball champions at the Games, as well as being the men's gold medal winners at the last Pacific Games.

The winner of this tournament will also qualify for the 2023 Pacific Games, due to take place in the Solomon Islands.

The region of Micronesia in the western Pacific Ocean contains around two thousand small islands.