An appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has been filed by the Belarussian Tennis Federation (BTF) after its national team was removed from tournaments by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

On March 1, the ITF suspended the membership of the national governing bodies in Russia and Belarus and cancelled tournaments in these countries following the invasion of Ukraine.

On March 14 the ITF confirmed the exclusion of the Russian and Belarusian teams from this year’s Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup.

"The Belarusian Tennis Federation continues its work at all levels, defending the interests of our athletes," the BTF said in a statement.

Players from Belarus and Russia are allowed to compete under a neutral flag at most tournaments, with national flags and symbols banned.

Aryna Sabalenka, ranked number six in the world, is among Belarussian tennis players who will miss this year's Wimbledon after a ban imposed following the invasion of Ukraine ©Getty Images

But the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) has banned Russian and Belarussian players from participating in this year’s Wimbledon.

The AELECT claimed it had taken the decision because Wimbledon was "high-profile event and leading British institution", citing the exceptional circumstances caused by the conflict.

The AELTC concluded it had "no viable alternative" but to ban players from the nations from competing.

Among those affected by the ban are Belarusian world number six Aryna Sabalenka, a semi-finalist at Wimbledon last year.