Russian and Belarusian athletes must explicitly condemn Ukraine invasion to compete in Britain

Individual athletes from Russia and Belarus will have to prove that they are "genuinely independent and neutral" with a written declaration if they want to take part in sporting events in Britain - including Wimbledon.

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston confirmed the measure and stated that potential competitors must give firm assurances that they do not earn any money from the state if they are to be granted entry to Britain.

Athletes will also have to pledge not to speak out in support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Furthermore, athletes will not be allowed to wear their nation's colours or compete under a national flag, Huddleston has claimed.

"I have had a good meeting with various governing bodies about what we are doing in terms of sanctions and bans for individual athletes," said Huddleston.

Nigel Huddleston has announced Russian and Belarusian athletes will have to disassociate themselves from their countries if they want to compete in British events ©Getty Images

"We did make the request to governing bodies relating to individual sports people that if they [Russian or Belarusian athletes] wish to participate in a UK sport, they are independent and neutral - and genuinely so.

"We wish to get the assurance of that in a written declaration that they are not receiving money from [Russia president Vladimir] Putin, Russia or Belarus.

"That they will not be making supportive comments of Putin, Russia or Belarus.

"We are requesting governing bodies or individual events seek that assurance in advance if they are going to allow neutrals to play.

"If people are saying they are neutral athletes, we want the assurance that they are genuinely neutral and therefore there isn't any connection with Putin.

"If some individual sports or entities choose to do an outright ban of Russian or Belarussian athletes, then we will support that as well.

"But if they chose to go down the neutral route, then we are requesting they get that assurance."

Daniil Medvedev is set to have to make a written declaration of neutrality if he is to play at Wimbledon ©Getty Images

The conditions for participation outlined by Huddleston are of particular relevance to Wimbledon.

London is due to host the second tennis Grand Slam of the year in June and July, and Russian and Belarusian players will be able to compete as neutrals under measures adopted by the International Tennis Federation, Women's Tennis Association, Association of Tennis Professionals and Grand Slam organisers.

Daniil Medvedev, a Russian, is the men's singles world number two.

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka is the women's singles world number five.

Despite a ban on Russian teams competing in international football, the Russian Football Union has not been suspended by UEFA or FIFA and has declared an interest in rivalling Britain and Ireland for 2028 men's European Championship hosting rights.

"Government policy is that Russia is a pariah on the world stage when it comes to sport," said Huddleston, who hopes the Britain-Ireland bid will not be derailed.

"They should be treated as such and that remains the case."

Turkey is the only other bidder for the tournament.