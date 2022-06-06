Brazil has named an unchanged team of six from the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) World Championships for this month's IMMAF Pan American Championships in Monterrey, with coach Vander Valverde expecting "a great result again".

Giuliany Perea claimed silver in the women's flyweight division at the 2021 World Championships, held in Abu Dhabi in January of this year, although has since dropped down to the strawweight category.

Fellow World Championships medallists in Josiane Oliveira and Ana Vitoria Diniz join her in the Brazilian team for the Pan American Championships, scheduled for June 22 to 24 at the Gimnasio Nuevo León Independiente hotel in the Mexican city.

Vitoria Diniz took bronze in the women's junior featherweight category, a feat matched by Oliveira in the women's bantamweight.

Oliveira was a reserve for Brazil's taekwondo team at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

Completing Brazil's team for the continental Championships are three male competitors - Juan Pablo Oliveira at strawweight, Breno Yuri Santos at lightweight and Caio Sardella at super heavyweight.

Brazilian UFC women's bantamweight contender Ketlen Vieira is set to accompany the country's team at the IMMAF Pan American Championships ©Getty Images

Valverde is hopeful that continuity can breed success for the Brazilian team.

"First of all, I would like to thank the entire CBMMAD [Brazilian Mixed Martial Arts Confederation] team for once again believing in my work and all the athletes," he said.

"Our team is well motivated for this Pan American, with the same athletes who participated in the last World Championship, which leads us to think that we will have a great result again.

"The team, after the last World Championships, continued to train hard and perfect the work and were thinking about the Pan American Championships.

"I look forward to seeing this team compete and come out with many medals."

Breno Yuri Santos, right, will compete for Brazil in the lightweight division at the IMMAF Pan American Championships in Monterrey ©IMMAF TV

Ultimate Fighting Championship women's bantamweight contender Ketlen Vieira is set to join the Brazilian contingent in Monterrey, and added that she believes "Brazil will have great participation in this Pan-American Championships".

The Pan American Championships are set to return for the first time since 2019 in Monterrey.

Only elite amateurs from the Pan American region are eligible to compete in the Championships, after IMMAF closed off its continental events to athletes from other regions.