Wrestler Muhammad Inam, who won Pakistan's only gold at Gold Coast 2018, is set to represent his country at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

A total of 101 athletes are expected to represent Pakistan at this year’s Commonwealth Games in English city Birmingham.

The Pakistan Olympic Association has reportedly put together the list that is due to be approved by the Pakistan Sports Board.

According to ProPakistani, the squad features 68 men and 34 women that are set to compete across 13 sports at Birmingham 2022.

It is due to be the largest number of Pakistani female athletes to compete at a Commonwealth Games, with Bismah Maroof set to lead the women’s cricket team in Birmingham.

Shah Hussain Shah, right, a silver medallist at Glasgow 2014, has reportedly been named in Pakistan's squad for Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images
Double Commonwealth Games wrestling champion Muhammad Inam is reportedly among the squad along with javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem and judoka Shah Hussain Shah who are other medal contenders.

Pakistan has racked up 25 gold, 24 silver and 26 bronze medals since making its Commonwealth Games debut in 1954.

At Gold Coast 2018, the Asian nation achieved five medals including four bronzes and a gold for Inam who will be hoping to regain his men’s 86 kilogram title at Birmingham 2022.