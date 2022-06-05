The United States will be seeking to retain their title on home soil when the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Ice Hockey U18 Women’s World Championship gets underway tomorrow.

The tournament, which is being staged in Dane County, Wisconsin, is set to return this year after being cancelled in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was due to be held in Sweden back in January, but will now take place in the cities of Madison and Middleton after further COVID-related issues.

The USA were triumphant two years ago after defeating Canada in overtime.

Fixtures will be played at two venues, the LaBahn Ice Arena and the Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena.

Seven other sides will be competing with the USA - Canada, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Sweden, Germany, Finland, and Slovakia.

Divided into two initial groups of four in the preliminary round, the four teams from Group A and the best two teams from Group B advance to the playoff round while the third and fourth-placed team in Group B will play a best-of-three relegation round series.

There will then be a straight knockout to determine the winner.

This will be the 14th edition of the Championship after they were first played back in 2008.

The United States are the most successful team in the competition's history with eight titles, and are one of only two teams to win the Championship along with Canada.

The action will last for a week and is set to conclude with the gold medal match on June 13.