The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Ice Hockey U18 Women's World Championship has been moved to Madison and Middleton in Wisconsin, after the COVID-19 pandemic led to Sweden being unable to stage the tournament earlier this year.

Linköping to Mjölby had originally been due to stage this year's Championship in January, but plans were shelved in December last year following the emergence of the Omicron variant.

The IIHF Council has now approved the move to the United States, with Group A, knockout and medal games due to be held at the 2,200-capacity LaBahn Ice Arena in Madison.

Group B and classification matches are scheduled to take place at the 2,600-seater Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.

Madison and Middleton are separated by approximately 10 kilometres.

The Championship is due to be held from June 6 to 13 this year, and USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher is confident that the short timeframe will not impact the country's preparations.

"We’re pleased to step forward and host the IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship this summer," Kelleher said.

"Like everyone, we were disappointed the tournament was initially cancelled.

"While it’s a significant undertaking in a short period of time, we look forward to putting on a great Championship and providing an opportunity for the eight competing teams a chance to win a World Championship."

Sweden has offered to stage the Ice Hockey Under-18 Women's World Championship in 2023.

Top four seeds the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden are in Group A at the Championship, with the top two from the round robin advancing to the semi-finals and the other two having to go through the semi-finals.

Group B features Czech Republic, Switzerland and Germany, as well as Slovakia, who replaced Russia following their expulsion due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Its top two will also reach the quarter-finals, while the bottom team will be relegated to Division One.

The United States are the defending champions from the 2020 edition of the U18 Women's World Championship in Bratislava, beating the 2019 winners Canada in overtime in the final.

The country has previously staged this event in Woodridge in 2010 and Buffalo in 2015.