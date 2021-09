Kaufbeuren and Landshut to host IIHF Under-18 World Championships in 2022

The German Ice Hockey Association (DEB) has selected the towns of Kaufbeuren and Landshut as hosts of the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Ice Hockey Under-18 World Championships.

The Bavarian towns, which are two traditional hockey towns according to the DEB, will host competition from April 21 to May 1.

Matches in Kaufbeuren will take place at the 3,100-capacity Erdgas Schwaben Arena, which was opened in 2017.

The renovated Städtische Eissportanlage Landshut will also hold matches during the event.

Kaufbeuren and Landshut are located southwest and northwest respectively of Munich, with the towns separated by 150 kilometres.

"The 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey U18 World Championship is a globally respected top event," said Franz Reindl, DEB President and IIHF Council members.

"We are very proud to welcome the ten best U18 national teams with all their top prospects and future stars in Germany.

The state of Bavaria with the traditional venues of Landshut and Kaufbeuren will offer top ice hockey with new and perfect infrastructure and show great ambitions to the youth development in Germany."









Germany was awarded the Under-18 World Championships at the IIHF Annual Congress in June.

It will be the third time Germany has hosted the men’s event.

The inaugural event was held in Germany in 1999, with Kaufbeuren sharing hosting duties with Füssen.

Germany welcomed back the Under-18 World Championships in 2011, when Crimmitschau and Dresden were selected as the host venues.

"We received a strong bid after having set the criteria for the venue selection," said Claus Gröbner, DEB general secretary.

"Landshut and Kaufbeuren had the best total package and fulfilled our requirements in all categories.

"We look forward to welcoming the world’s best youth players at the Under-18 World Championship venues, which will also spur our youth hockey campaign Back-to-Hockey.

"It’s a big honour to be able to organise such a high-level World Championship tournament.

"We will take care for the optimal organisation and present ourselves as a worthy host."

Canada are the defending under-18 world champions after beating Russia 5-3 in the final ©Getty Images

Germany will face Russia, Sweden, Belarus and the Czech Republic in Group B next year, with Group A features Canada, Finland, United States, Switzerland and Latvia.

The IIHF says a total of 31 matches will take place across the two venues during the World Championships, including the final and relegation rounds.

Canada will head into the event as the defending champions after winning this year’s edition in Frisco in the US.

Canada beat Russia 5-3 in the gold medal match, while Sweden eased to an 8-0 win over Finland to secure bronze.

Germany will hope for an improved showing at their home event next year, after finishing bottom of their group thanks to four consecutive defeats, which saw the team miss out on reaching the quarter-finals.

The team would have typically played in a relegation round, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented tournaments under the top division from being able to take place, thus halting promotion and relegation from the World Championship divisions.