The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) held a meeting with the British High Commission to clarify the situation regarding athletes' visas, ahead of their participation at the Commonwealth Games.

NOC President Engr Habu Gumel held discussions with political counsellor Jonathan Bacon at the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) building in Abuja.

Gumel was seeking assurances that no Nigerian athletes competing at the Games will suffer any visa hitches when travelling to England, if they meet all the necessary requirements and the deadline for submission, as reported by The Nation.

Speaking after the meeting, Gumel said: "We have received all the guidelines concerning visa processing for our continent and all our questions have been answered.

"We are going to immediately start processing our visas so that our contingent will have their visas in time for us to participate in the Games and make our country proud."





Bacon said the British High Commission was ready to partner with the NOC to make sure of hitch-free visas for the Nigerian team.

Also present was Banji Oladapo, the NOC secretary general, who thanked the British High Commission for their co-operation and said that the travel arrangements for Nigerian athletes would be closely monitored in the build-up to the Games.

The NOC was created in 1950 and recognised by ANOCA the following year.

It is due to compete at its 15th Commonwealth Games, having achieved a medal haul of 24, including nine golds, at Gold Coast 2018.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham are set to take place from July 28 to August 8.