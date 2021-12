The Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC) is set to hold its Annual General Meeting in the city of Yenegoa.

The three-day meeting will begin on Thursday (December 16) in the city, which is located in Bayelsa state.

Senator Douye Diri, the Governor of Bayelsa state, has welcomed the opportunity to host the meeting.

"It's been almost 20 years since we hosted the Nigeria Olympic Committee Annual General Meeting and it's a privilege to be considered to host the most important stakeholders of sports in the country in Bayelsa on December 16," Diri said.

"We will showcase Bayelsa's hospitality which is full of excitement and attractions plus cultural display to our guests on the eve of the Annual General Meeting and make their stay worthwhile."

NOC President Habu Gumel praised Diri for his support of sport in the region.

Gumel said the Committee is seeking to strengthen ties with Bayelsa state, which could host further events in the future.

"All roads lead to Yenagoa in December for the Nigeria Olympic Committee’s Annual General Meeting," Gumel said.

"Governor Diri has demonstrated once again to be a pacesetter.

"The level of commitment and enthusiasm shown thus far is an indication that the event will be a success.

"The Nigerian Olympic Committee is looking forward to a more robust cordial relationship with the Bayelsa State Government and people of the state at large during and after the event."

Blessing Oborududu was one of two Nigerian medallists at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

The NOC said the meeting would see an assessment of the organisation’s performance over the past year.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will likely be a topic discussed.

Nigeria won two medals at Tokyo 2020 with Blessing Oborududu earning women’s wrestling silver, while Ese Brume secured bronze in the women’s long jump.

The NOC is expected to outline strategies for upcoming sporting events, with several newly-elected National Federation Presidents set to be in attendance.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will be among the key events for Nigeria next year.

Nigeria won nine gold, nine silver and six bronze medals at the last Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast in 2018.