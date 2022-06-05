The International Teqball Federation (FITEQ) played host to the vice Prime Minister of Romania to hold talks regarding the development of teqball.

A wide-ranging discussion between the governing body's delegation and Hunor Kelemen took place at the FITEQ headquarters in Budapest.

This included a focus on how Romania is playing a leading role in the global development of teqball, and the sport’s inclusion at the European Games next year.

The Romanian Teqball Federation were praised for the introduction of a national teqball club structure in Romania, which is helping to raise the quality of performance in the country.





The political figure was joined by the state secretary of the office of the vice Prime Minister, Anna Bogya.

FITEQ also donated 80 teqball tables to the Ministry of Sports and the Ministry of Infrastructure to further support teqball's growth.

Romanian Barna Szecsi won gold in the men's singles category at the Teqball World Championships in 2018.

FITEQ was established in 2017 and was given full membership of the Global Association of International Sports Federations in 2020.

The 2023 European Games are scheduled to take place from June 21 to July 2 in Kraków and Małopolska, Poland.