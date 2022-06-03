The next generation of Canadian football players were introduced to teqball at one of the country's largest showcase events.

During the Umbro Top Rated Invitational Soccer Showcase Finals in Burlington, the Canadian National Teqball Federation gave players and coaches a chance to try the sport.

Held annually since 2005, the event attracts many of the best up-and-coming football players in Canada and is the biggest of its kind in the country.

Elsewhere, the federation also donated teq tables to the Futuro Soccer Academy in Ottawa, following the establishment of St. Anthony Futuro Teqball Club.





The academy provides elite-level football training and coaching to local aspiring footballers, and has previously seen graduates go on to play professionally at European clubs.

The Canadian National Teqball Federation's appearance at the football showcase is the latest Teqball Tour event to give the sport exposure in North America.

Its governing body, the International Teqball Federation (FITEQ), is aiming to feature the sport at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Teqball, which combines features of football and table tennis, is widely regarded as one of the fastest growing sports in the world.

The 2022 Teqball World Championships are scheduled to take place in October, with a location for the event yet to be announced.