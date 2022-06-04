Three-time Olympic medallist Lasha Shavdatuashvili triumphed at his home International Judo Federation Grand Slam in Tbilisi.

The Georgian followed up a men's under-66 kilograms gold at the London 2012 Olympics with a bronze at Rio 2016 and silver at Tokyo 2020, competing at under-73kg at the two most-recent Games.

He triumphed at the Olympic Sports Palace at under-73kg with a golden score victory in the final against Japan's Ken Oyoshi, notching a de-ashi-barai.

Georgia also claimed one of the bronze medals through Giorgi Terashvili's win against Italy's Manuel Lombardo, the other going to Uzbekistan's Murodjon Yuldoshev at the expense of Petru Pelivan of Moldova.

The other men's event on the second day of the Grand Slam went to South Korea's Lee Joon-hwan.

Lee stunned the home crowd in Tbilisi in the under-81kg final, beating reigning European champion and World Championships silver medallist Tato Grigalashvili of Georgia.

Azerbaijan's Eljan Hajiyev and Uzbekistan's Sharofiddin Boltaboev placed joint-third with victories over Italy's Tiziano Falcone and Zelim Tckaev of Azerbaijan respectively.

Young Korean sensation Lee Joonhwan shocks the Georgian crowd, taking Grand Slam gold at his first World Judo Tour event ever!



In the women's under-70kg category, Sanne van Dijke of The Netherlands claimed gold.

The Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist overcame Spain's Ai Tsunoda Roustant in the final.

Germany's Sarah Maekelburg saw off Italy's Cecilia Betemps in the first of the bronze medal bouts, with Ukraine's Natallia Chystiakova winning the other against The Netherlands' Hilde Jager.

The other winner of the day was Israel's Inbal Shemesh, who claimed her maiden Grand Slam victory at under-63kg by beating Brazil's Ketleyn Quadros, who was the favourite as the only judoka among the top 12 competing in Tbilisi.

Tamires Crude added to the Brazilian presence on the podium with a bronze medal bout win against Germany's Nadja Bazynski, with France's Manon Deketer triumphing over The Netherlands' Geke Van Den Berg in the other match for third.

Competition is due to conclude at the Grand Slam tomorrow with finals in the women's under-78kg and over-78kg weight categories, and in the men's under-90kg, under-100kg and over-100kg.