Britain’s Lucy Renshall earned gold at the International Judo Federation (IJF) Antalya Grand Slam for the second successive year as competition continued in the Turkish city.

Renshall secured four successive victories to reach the final of the women’s under-63 kilogram event at the Antalya Sports Hall.

The semi-final against Canada’s Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard saw a repeat of the 2021 event, which Renshall won on route to claiming the title.

History repeated itself with Renshall advancing to the final, where she earned victory by waza-ari over Hungary’s Szofi Ozbas.

Renshall has now won four Grand Slam titles in the past 12 months, which has seen her rise to second in the world rankings.

Austria’s Magdalena Krssakova and Portugal’s Barbara Timo completed the podium places, earning victories over Beauchemin-Pinard and Venezuela’s Anriquelis Barrios in the respective bronze medal matches.

France’s Marie-Eve Gahie emerged as the winner of the women’s under-70kg competition.

The 2019 world champion secured a semi-final win over compatriot Margaux Pinot, who had been selected over her in France’s squad for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Gahie clinched the title by achieving an ippon score in a fifth consecutive bout, beating Austria’s Bernadette Graf, who had scored a waza-ari in the bout.

Pinot bounced back from her semi-final defeat to beat Germany’s Miriam Butkereit in the first bronze medal bout.

Brazil’s Maria Portela claimed the final podium spot, overcoming Britain’s Kelly Petersen Pollard.

Vedat Albayrak fell short of defending his men’s under-81kg title in front of a home crowd.

Young Georgian sensation Giorgi Terashvili takes his first ever World Judo Tour medal - and it is the grand slam GOLD!







The Turkish judoka was left settling for the silver medal, with Brazil’s Guiherme Schimidt overcoming last year’s winner with an ippon in the final.

Uzbekistan’s Sharofiddin Boltaboev and Belgium’s Abdul Malik Umayev earned bronze medals in the weight division.

Boltaboev secured victory over Germany’s Dominic Ressel in the first bronze medal match, while Umayev beat Ukraine’s Hievorh Manukian.

World champion Matthias Casse of Belgium and Olympic silver medallist Saeid Mollaei of Mongolia suffered early defeats in the division.

Georgia’s Giorgi Terashvili was crowned winner of the men’s under-73kg event, defying his world ranking of 101st.

Terashvili overcame top seed Zhansay Smagulov of Kazakhstan in the semi-finals, before beating Italy’s Manuel Lombardo in the gold medal bout.

Moldova’s Petru Pelivan secured victory over Smagulov in the first bronze medal bout, while Spain’s Salvador Cases Roca triumphed against Israel’s Ido Levin in the second contest.