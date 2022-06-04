New statutes have been unanimously approved at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Africa Extraordinary Congress.

The gathering of WBSC Africa members was held virtually, with all 19 National Federations in attendance voting in favour of the new statutes.

These are in line with those of global governing body the WBSC, and replace the previous version which had been in place since 2002.

A Working Group has been involved in the development of the new statutes in recent months.

A timeline for the build-up to next month's Elective Congress was also approved at the Extraordinary Congress.

Elections are due to be held in Taipei City in Taiwan on July 4, the day prior to the WBSC Congress.

WBSC Africa President Saber Jlajla updated the Extraordinary Congress on the work of the continental Confederation, which has included more than 50 development programmes since 2017, the Africa Development Project, and distribution of equipment for the WBSC's flagship disciplines - baseball, softball and baseball5.

Taipei City is set to stage the WBSC Africa Elective Congress on July 4 ©Getty Images

Baseball5 is a pitcher-free discipline which requires only a rubber ball to play and no bat.

Any playing surface can be used and hitting is done by hand.

It is on the programme for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

The inaugural Baseball5 African Championship was held last month, with South Africa crowned winners.

Second-placed Kenya join them in qualifying for this year's Baseball5 World Cup.

A report on the tournament was presented to the Extraordinary Congress, with the nine-team event hailed as a success.

WBSC Africa currently has members from 28 countries.