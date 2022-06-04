The 2023 Road European Championships cycling event is set to take place in Drenthe in The Netherlands from September 20 to 24 next year.

The Dutch province was confirmed as the host following a contract signing by the European Cycling Union (UEC) and Courage International Events BV.

"The Road European Championships are without doubt the pinnacle of cycling events on our continent and we are looking forward to a very important event in Drenthe in 2023," said UEC President Enrico Della Casa.

"Sport in The Netherlands and especially in this province is synonymous with cycling.

"Its huge popularity and the organisation of major events in the past are already guarantee of success.

Drenthe is set to be the fourth Dutch host of the UEC Road European Championships ©Getty Images

"During the five-day competition more than 1,000 athletes from over 40 countries will be in Drenthe attracting huge crowds.

"The extensive media coverage guaranteed by Eurovision will be shown in fans homes all over Europe and showcase a region which is preparing for these five days of great sport.

"I wish to thank Drenthe Province, and Henk Brink, for his constant support and promotion of our sport, the Dutch Cycling Federation and its President Wouter Bos, and organisers of the Courage International Events BV, with the director Thijs Rondhuis, a guarantee of top-level organisation as well as all the volunteers for their commitment and professionalism and the passion they have shown in preparing to organise these Championships."

The UEC's flagship event has a total of 13 titles on offer during the five-day competition across road and time-trial juniors, under-23, elite men and women and the mixed relay.

It is due to be the fourth time that The Netherlands has staged the event following the 2006, 2012, and 2019 events which took place in Valkenburg, Goes, and Alkmaar, respectively.