Sonny Colbrelli delivered home success in the men’s road race on the final day of the European Cycling Union (UEC) Road Championships in Trentino.

The Italian rider featured in the key breakaway in the 179.2-kilometre race, which prominently featured Belgian star Remco Evenepoel.

Several attempts had been made to launch a breakaway throughout the race, with a group of contenders eventually forming with 60km to go.

Colbrelli and Evenepoel featured in the move alongside their respective team mates Matteo Trentin and Ben Hermans.

Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar of Slovenia, Switzerland’s Marc Hirschi and Russia’s Pavel Sivakov also featured in the move, as well as France’s Benoît Cosnefroy and Markus Hoelgaard of Norway.

Evenepoel produced a key attack from the breakaway with 22km remaining, with the Belgian launching a move that could only be followed by Colbrelli and Cosnefroy.

The move determined the three podium finishers, with the trio pulling away from the remaining breakaway riders.

Cosnefroy was unable to maintain the high pace in the closing kilometres, with Colbrelli and Evenepoel riding away from the Frenchman on the final ascent of the Povo climb.

The leading duo worked together until the final 1km when their attentions turned to a final sprint.

Italian riders have won the men's road race at four consecutive European Championships ©Getty Images

Colbrelli followed his rival before attacking on the last corner of the race, with the Italian opening up a narrow advantage on the cobbled finish.

The 31-year-old maintained his lead to take victory in a time of 4 hours 19min 45sec in front of a delighted home crowd.

A frustrated Evenepoel was left settling for the silver medal on the same time as the winner.

Italy has now won the men’s road race for the fourth consecutive edition of the UEC Road Championships, each with a different rider.

Trentin began the run by winning in Glasgow in 2018, with Elia Viviani and Giacomo Nizzolo following in the past two years in Alkmaar and Plouay, respectively.

The bronze medal was claimed by Cosnefroy, who crossed the line in 4:21:15.

The Frenchman held off the closing Trentin, Pogačar and Hirschi, as the trio crossed the line a further 15 seconds down.