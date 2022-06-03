Aigle in Switzerland is set to stage the Women's Road Championships of Afghanistan cycling event on October 23 as it became impossible to stage the event in Afghanistan due to the Taliban's control over the country.

The 2021 edition was cancelled but the International Cycling Union (UCI) successfully moved the event as part of its efforts to support the Afghan Cycling Federation.

"It is very important for the UCI to commit to helping members of the world cycling family who are deprived of the freedom to live their passion and pursue their dreams," said UCI President David Lappartient.

"In this perspective, after its initiative to help the Afghan cycling community by participating in the evacuation of its members whose physical integrity was threatened, the UCI has decided, exceptionally, to ensure, in collaboration with its partners, the continuity of the sporting activities of the Cycling Federation of Afghanistan by organising its Women's National Road Cycling Championships this year."

The competition is set to see an elite and under-23 race take place simultaneously on a course compromising two laps of a 28.5-kilometres circuit with a 72-metre difference in altitude.

An elite and under-23 champion is set to be crowned at the upcoming Women's Road Championships of Afghanistan ©UCI

The race is scheduled to start at the UCI World Cycling Centre and will take the peloton through the towns of Aigle, Yvorne, Rennaz and Vouvry before finishing at the same location.

Two separate titles will be awarded: one for the riders in the elite category, the other for those in the under-23 category.

However, all riders, of which at least 50 are expected, will start together and cover the same distance.

Masomah Ali Zada, the first female Afghan cyclist to take part in the Olympic Games, is set to compete after her appearance at Tokyo 2020 for the refugee team.

The UCI has overseen the departure of 165 Afghan citizens from the country with the majority being housed in Aigle.