The President of the Basketball Referees' Council in Nigeria Tunde Popoola has alleged an irregularity in the constitutional review held prior to upcoming elections for the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF).

As per Nigerian newspaper The Guardian, Popoola told reporters from the News Agency of Nigeria that contrary to the NBBF's claims, the Basketball Referees' Council was not contrary to the constitutional review.

Popoola said that the NBBF had suggested that it had notified all stakeholders of the constitutional review that would affect the elections.

He claimed that a note from the country's Ministry of Youth and Sports Development announcing the elections in the NBBF and five other federations stated that constitutional matters had been ratified by the international governing bodies.

However, Popoola says the basketball's international governing body, the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), has not approved the NBBF's constitutional review.

"The stakeholders, who met recently in Abuja, insisted that they are not aware of any constitution ratified by the Congress and approved by both the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) and the sport’s world governing body, FIBA," Popoola said.

Nigeria are the top ranked side in men's and women's basketball in Africa ©Getty Images

"The constitution the ministry is talking about was neither ratified by FIBA nor approved by the Congress."

Popoola alleged that the leadership of the National Federation may have been able to use it as a means to favour themselves, and that his organisation along with other stakeholders will not take part in the NBBF's elections until they are involved in the constitutional review and it is approved by the Congress.

A meeting was held last week between Popoola, the President of the Basketball Coaches Association Scott Nnaji and a number of other representatives from Nigerian basketball.

Insidethegames has approached the FIBA for a comment.

Nigeria are the top ranked African team in the men's and women's FIBA world rankings at 23rd in the former and 16th in the latter

The NBBF also recently accused the NOC and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) of misinforming the organisation over how many officials it could take to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, as its men's and women's teams exited at the group stages.

The NBBF caretaker chairman Musa Kida claimed only being allowed three technical officials rather than eight or nine hampered the teams' progress at the Games, but the NOC strongly denied that it was responsible for the teams' disappointing results.