Taekwondo Canada and the country's South Korean embassy has announced an online poomsae competition for this month.

The Korean Ambassador's Cup is scheduled to take place on June 18 and 19 with the embassy as the title sponsor.

This will be the third edition of the event, which will offer prizes in recreational poomsae, recognised and freestyle high performance poomsae and Para-poomsae.

Athletes must submit pre-recorded videos through YouTube to enter the competition.

A minimum of three judges will score for both presentation and accuracy, and the average of the scores will be the athlete's final score.

Athletes must submit online videos to enter the competition ©Taekwondo Canada

Judging will occur over the competition dates and will not be carried out live or streamed online.

High performance winners will be revealed on Taekwondo Canada's social media channels on June 21.

Full results are due to follow a day later.