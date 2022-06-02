Huntington Beach in the United States has been confirmed as host of this year’s International Surfing Association (ISA) World Surfing Games.

The ISA has announced that its flagship event will return to the Californian coastal venue, known as "Surf City USA", for the first time in 16 years.

The world’s top surfers are expected to hit the waves at Huntington Beach when it plays host to the World Surfing Games from September 17 to 24.

Huntington Beach previously staged the World Surfing Games in 1984, 1996 and 2006 and hosted the World Junior Surfing Championship in 2005, 2018 and 2019.

This year’s edition will see Olympic places up for grabs for Paris 2024, with the winners of the men’s and women’s team events each earning a quota spot for their country.

"Huntington Beach becomes the first step in our exciting paddle towards the 2024 Olympic Games," said ISA President Fernando Aguerre.

"Excellent waves and the strong Southern California surf culture, made Huntington Beach a natural choice for this iconic event.

"With an extra Olympic slot up for grabs for the top men’s and women’s teams at these 2022 ISA World Surfing Games, the competition for the coveted ISA World Team Champion Trophy is going to be epic and the most important ever."

Last year’s World Surfing Games in El Salvador saw France claim the overall team points gold medal, beating Japan and Portugal.

France won the team title when El Salvador staged last year's World Surfing Games ©ISA

There was also success for France in the men’s event where Joan Duru triumphed, while Australia’s Sally Fitzgibbons won the women’s title.

Kelly Miller, President and chief executive of Visit Huntington Beach, added: "Visit Huntington Beach, the official destination marketing organization for the city, is ecstatic to host the international athletes, their families, team officials, and fans from all over the world and build on the success of past ISA events here this fall.

"The Huntington Beach Pier has been a historic and iconic backdrop for many sporting events and will now welcome back the ISA World Surfing Games for the fourth time.

"We look forward to extending our Surf City USA hospitality and welcoming everyone to this quintessential Southern California beach destination filled with rich surf culture, family atmosphere, laidback luxury accommodations, shopping and dining."

Huntington Beach is a coastal city within the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

It has expressed a desire to stage surfing, skateboard and BMX events come the 2028 Olympics.

Surfing made its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 and is on the programmes for both Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028.