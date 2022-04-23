The Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) and the Gangwon Province in South Korea have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the Egyptian capital Cairo with the ambition of developing winter sports.

Both organisations agreed that they will establish greater cooperative ties and ensure the successful hosting of the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games.

The MoU set out several points to achieve their aims which include the promotion of successfully staging Gangwon 2024, participation in the winter sports support project for young people in snowless countries and encouraging young Africans to compete at Gangwon 2024.

It also detailed supporting the joint organisation of the competition by North Korea and South to achieve "Peace Olympics" as well as any other matters that may mutually develop the organisations.

ANOCA President Mustapha Berraf and Governor of Gangwon Province Choi Moon-soon were responsible for signing on behalf of their respective bodies.

ANOCA and Gangwon Province have agreed to collaborate to develop winter sports in Africa ©Getty Images

"Gangwon Province is friends with sporting Africa," Berraf said.

"It was time for our Olympic Movement to establish dynamic and active cooperation with this great Province.

"I am mostly happy for African youths because this collaboration will be very beneficial for them especially ahead of the Winter Youth Olympic Games billed for this beautiful city in 2024.

"By signing this agreement, we hope to further consolidate the close and friendly cooperation for shared success in the years to come."