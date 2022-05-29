Home favourite and Olympic champion Benjamin Savšek triumphed in the men's C1 event at the European Canoe Association Canoe Slalom European Championships in Liptovsky Mikulaš, while Britain's Mallory Franklin took the equivalent women's title.

Slovakian athlete Savšek reclaimed his European crown, with his success at the Ondrej Cibak Whitewater Canoe Slalom Course securing his fourth individual continental title.

Savšek triumphed by 0.57sec in the final, finishing in 1min 40.44sec.

London 2012 silver medallist and Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Sideris Tasiadis of Germany placed second, with Spain's Miquel Trave completing the podium in 1:42.17.

Italy's Raffaello Ivaldi in fourth was further back in 1:43.96.

Savšek was only the sixth quickest athlete in the semi-final with a time of 1:43.81.

The fastest in the semi-final was France's Rio 2016 Olympic champion Denis Gargaud Chanut, who clocked 1:41.23, but picked up a 50-second penalty in the final, handing him a total time of 2:33.42.

The women's C1 title went to Franklin, who was a silver medallist at Tokyo 2020 and a bronze medallist in the K1 yesterday in Liptovsky Mikulaš.

Franklin delivered an impressive performance in the final, clocking 1:53.35 for a winning margin of 1.72sec.

She also dominated the semi-final, winning by more than four seconds in a time of 1:53.25.

France's Marjorie Delassus took silver in 1:55.07, while Czech Republic's Tereza Fišerová came through in third at 2.42sec off the pace.

Ukraine's Viktoriia Us was fourth, but finished more than two seconds off the podium in 1:57.84.

Extreme canoe slalom medals were also decided on the final day of competition.

Fišerová claimed the women's title, with Franklin taking silver and bronze going to Slovenia's Ajda Novak.

Jan Rohrer of Switzerland won gold in the women's event, with Austrian pair Mario Leitner and Felix Oschmautz coming through in second and third respectively.